By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has admitted that murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu is a student of the university.

He said this on Wednesday while addressing a press conference on the activities lined up for the 51st (2019) Convocation Ceremony of the institution.

Prof. Ogundipe said regardless of the travails Chidinma faces, the University would not forsake her.

This is unlike the regular trend with tertiary institutions in the country when ‘students’ are being alleged of crimes like murder. Nigerian tertiary institutions are quick to deny such suspects and brand them expelled students or aliens to their institution.

Prof. Ogundipe while defending Chidinma as a legitimate student of the university gave further details about her.

“From our records, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu is a student of the University of Lagos who was born on December 12, 1999.

“From our records, she is from Abia State. From our records, her contact address is 57, Akinwumi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.

“From our records, her telephone number is 09024***827.

“From our records, her next of kin is Mr Onoh Ojukwu. She is a student of this great university whether she is a part-time or full-time student. Her matriculation number is 170912015.

“We cannot deny the fact that she is a student of the university,” he said.

The VC said that the school has been following due process in handling her case so far.

He said since the topic has become a national topic, it is being handled by the police and the institution is handling the administrative aspect of the issue.

Chidinma Ojukwu was paraded days back for the murder of Mr Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV.

She allegedly murdered the victim at a serviced apartment in Lekki, Lagos State, and fled with his ATM card which she used to withdraw over three hundred thousand.