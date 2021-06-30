By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The former Wolves boss signed a two-year deal with the London club bringing an end to their search for Jose Mourinho’s successor.

The club announced the news in a statement on their website.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo as our new Head Coach on a contract until 2023, the statement read.

“Nuno arrives following four years at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he guided the club from the Championship into the Premier League and secured consecutive seventh-place finishes in their first two seasons back in the top flight – their highest league position since 1980.

“He also restored the Molineux outfit to European competition, leading them to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League in 2019/20.

Reportedly, the Spurs hierarchy held talks with Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Julen Lopetegui since the end of the Premier League season.

Santo was not a candidate when he left Wolves at the end of the season as Spurs pursued other targets, but emerged as the leading contender in the last week.

Speaking on his appointment, Nuno said: “When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy. It’s an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here), there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work. We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”