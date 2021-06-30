UNIBEN student Izu shot dead after exam by suspected cultist

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The police in Benin, Edo State, have confirmed the killing of one Augustine Izu, a student in the department of Political Science of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), by suspected cultists.

The victim was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday, 29 June, at his off-campus hostel, at No. 5, Imade Street, around Federal Government College Road area, in Ugbowo axis.

It was gathered that he was shot by the yet-to-be identified gunmen, just few hours after finishing his examination.

Eye witnesses said that four masked gunmen stormed Izu’s apartment and fired at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Operatives of Ugbowo Police Division later evacuated the lifeless body of the deceased to an unnamed mortuary.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, assured that those behind the dastardly act would be apprehended and charged to court.