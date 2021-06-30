The University of Lagos (UNILAG) vice-chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has spoken on Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, the Mass Comm student alleged to have murdered the CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

Ogundipe confirmed Chidinma’s studentship as he said the university would not deny her.

“From our records which are available to us, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, is a student of the University of Lagos who was born on December 12, 1999.

“From our records, she is from Abia State. From our records her contact address is 57, Akinwumi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.

“From our records, her telephone number is 09024***827.

“From our records, her next of kin is Mr Onoh Ojukwu. She is a student of this great university whether she is a part-time or full-time student. Her matriculation number is 170912015.

“We cannot deny the fact that she is a student of the university,” he said

Ogundipe further explained that the management is following due process to handle the case.

Ogundipe spoke today at a briefing to unveil activities of the institution’s 51st convocation ceremony.