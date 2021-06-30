By Daniels Ekugo

“The state will do its best to support you and not to disappoint your reasonable expectations.”

The above was how Governor Hope Uzodimma satiated the appetite of members of the Governing Council of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri regarding the willingness of the Government of Imo State under his watch to partner with the institution for the purpose of realising its set goals.

Uzodimma gave the assurance when he received in audience, the Chairman and members of Governing Council if AIFCE who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House Owerri on Tuesday.

The Governor had added that he will do everything within his powers as Governor to “support the institution function well and continue to realize the objectives of the founding fathers.”

He said as partners in progress, the Government of Imo State will work with the Council to ensure that the decision of Federal Government in taking over the College is not frustrated at any given time.

He reassured Council members of his interest in the college, and advised them to go home with the mindset that they now have a Governor that can listen to them and solve their problems, adding that “the state will do its best to support you and not to disappoint your reasonable expectations.”

Governor Uzodimma reminded the Council that Government is one, whether Federal, State or Local Government, “and on that premise if we must have a decent society the three levels of Government must be able to be law abiding, eliminate corruption and injustice that has plagued the country by some people and establishments in the past.”

The Governor acknowledged the requests made by the Council and promised that some will be handled immediately, while others such as: the request for inclusion of retired ALVAN workers in pensions and gratuity will be looked into in future.

On the issue of encroachment on land belonging to ALVAN the governor assured that Government will do her best to untie the naughts that are holding back positive actions. He therefore suggested setting up a small committee of the Council and the Government that will look into the matter and recommend what possible things will be done for a win-win situation. In an address earlier by the Chairman of the Governing Council of AIFCE, Owerri, Chief (Lady) Regina Nwamaka Emehelu, they prayed Government to facilitate the full handover of the College to the Federal Government, to direct Imo State sub-treasurer department to capture retired staff of the College before the takeover by the Federal Government on the payment of Imo State Pensions and Gratuity. Meanwhile, the Council requested the Governor to assist the College to recover all the lands forcefully taken over by the former administration of Rochas Okorocha from the College and to “save and stop further encroachment on the river bank and threat on the college buildings and bridges by sand excavators.” Finally, the Chairman appealed to the Governor to assist the College in the issuance of certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) of their land situate across river Nwaorie having made all the necessary payment and met the requirements for such by the College. They acknowledged the Governor’s achievements in the short period in office and prayed God to continue to guide and lead him through.