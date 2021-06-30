By Taiwo Okanlawon

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a division of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA), recently unveiled the first-ever connected smart NickWatch by Nickelodeon at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The new innovative family-centric wearable device which will be available for purchase in 2022, offers trusted entertainment and communication features along with innovative technology, developed with VCNI’s specialized tech partner.

“ViacomCBS is known for its portfolio of iconic brands that have shaped current events and pop culture for decades. Now, as we look to the future, the NickWatch marks a milestone as the first connected smartwatch to harness the power of our consumer brands.

“This strategic product launch will leverage our IP and content to further strengthen our position as a leading commercial partner with diverse consumer touchpoints creating a new immersive experience,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and Chief Executive Officer of ViacomCBS Networks International.

The NickWatch will offer children independence in addition to a robust entertainment offering fueled by beloved Nickelodeon characters.

The underlying technology platform will provide a direct line of communication to family and friends, promote physical activity, and help kids explore the world with confidence.

Each device will come with the smartwatch body, two watch bands (one playful Nickelodeon band and one more adult, premium band) and a fun, character-led charging base.

The NickWatch is designed to foster healthy communication by bringing families together, while nurturing a sense of independence and helping children to explore the world confidently, with the knowledge that their caregivers are just one tap away.

The Power of Play: Entertainment to Inspire Imagination

The product will encourage kids to have a healthy lifestyle by promoting physical and social play activities with just enough stories to inspire imagination. Kids can play alone or with friends who have a NickWatch to set off on the same quest together.

Entertainment based on iconic Nickelodeon IP will include fun and goofy photo filters, motion sound effects and musical instruments that play out according to hand movements. Regular content updates with new games, new stickers, new sound effects, and more will be added on an ongoing basis.

Communication to Keep Kids and Parents Connected

The platform will allow two primary modes of communication: text and voice calls. The parent or caregiver can text the child from their phone, and kids can respond with pre-written responses, voice-to-text, emojis, or photos.

The child can also call their parents/contacts within their directory, and they can receive incoming calls from pre-selected contacts. Caregivers can create group threads and can also send sticker messages, timers, reminders, photos, voice messages, and create polls.

Kids and parents can stay connected via a map feature that will allow caregivers and family members to see the current location of everyone in the family via GPS, Wi-Fi and cellular towers, simply downloading the app on their device.

The NickWatch by Nickelodeon has been developed in partnership with Watching, an Israeli technology startup, which has built and will be operating the device via a licensee agreement with VCNI.

Pricing, retail and distribution partners, as well as market availability, will be announced at a later date by VCNI.