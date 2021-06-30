By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has lambasted governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, joining the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He described the governors as shameless, hopeless and unconscionable.

The Governor spoke at the flag-off of Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinery Road and bridge in Woji town.

His comment was made public in a statement signed by his spokesman, Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike said governors who dumped the PDP cannot win elections on their own.

PDP helped them to win their elections through what he termed technicalities, he said.

“People who could not win an ordinary election. The party used technicality and went to court and got a victory. Now, they say they are leaving the party. Hopeless, shameless human beings. People who have no conscience,” Wike said.

The governor also alleged that the APC-led administration was coercing PDP governors to join the ruling party.

He, however, vowed never to allow APC to rule Rivers State.

“Bring everything you have against me; I will not join you. Rivers State will not join you. Even if it is the only Rivers State in this country, we will continue to be in the Peoples Democratic Party.”

On Tuesday, the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle dumped PDP for APC.

He was the third PDP governor to jump ship after Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Ben Ayade of Cross River.