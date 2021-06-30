By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu has revealed why he did not cross carpet with his principal, Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Deputy Governor said he chose to remain with the Peoples Democratic Party to honour the mandate given to the party by the Supreme Court.

He revealed this on Wednesday during an interview with BBC Hausa.

Aliyu said “Remember how the Supreme Court brought us to power. That’s why I am thankful to God and chose to remain in the PDP.”

Mr Aliyu, who is a son of a former Minister of Defence, Aliyu Gusau, said the Supreme Court awarded the electoral victory in 2019 to the party and not the candidates.

Aliyu also said he was never consulted on the governor’s move to the APC.

“I was never consulted and I heard everything as a rumour until by 6:00 pm on 29th June he announced his defection to the ruling APC, Aliyu said.

The deputy governor said the party will seek redress in court over the desertion of its elected officials.

He also said he will continue his duties as the deputy governor to serve the four years constitutional mandate given to him.

Aliyu played down impeaching Matawalle as governor noting that he has a good working relationship with him.

“It’s not a new thing in Nigerian politics for governor and his deputy to belong to different political parties and complete their constitutional mandate together and I hope this too shall come to pass in Zamfara, Mr Aliyu said.

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle switched to the ruling APC on Tuesday putting an end to months of speculation of his movement from PDP to the ruling party.

Matawalle was welcomed to the APC at the Gusau Trade Fair Complex at an event attended by APC governors, ministers and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.