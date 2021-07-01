The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking is a collective one, as all parties involved should join hands to curb the menace.

Governor Abiodun who made this known at the commemoration of the 2021 United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking with the theme: “Share Facts about Drugs, Save Lives” organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Special Area Command, Idiroko, stated that the problem of drug trafficking and abuse was becoming alarming and a driving force of anti-social behaviours in the society.

Represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Abiodun said drugs have affected individuals, families and the society at large, as well as, truncating the promising future of our youths, saying parents have a role to play by instilling moral values in their children.

The Governor, while commending the NDLEA for combating the menace, reassured that his administration would continue to partner with the Agency to defeat the multifaceted challenge to rescue youths who are the future leaders.

In her welcome address, the Area Commander, NDLEA, Mrs. Archieabia Ibinabo, said the theme was apt, as it would help tackle and overcome national drug challenges to the barest minimum, appealing to the government, citizens and institutions to step up effort towards fighting the menace through sensitisation and sharing of facts on the consequences illicit drugs could pose to the society.

Also speaking, the Customs Area Comptroller, Ogun 1 Command, Comptroller Peter Kolo, who chaired the occasion said no institution of government could single-handedly respond to the issue and its devastating effects, hence the need for people to come together to support NDLEA to put an end to drug abuse in the society.