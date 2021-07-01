Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has denied rumours he plans to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fintiri maintains that he remains a PDP man and has no plan to leave for any other party.

Fintiri made this known on Thursday through Mr Solomon Kumangar, his Director of Media and Communications while reacting to speculation which arose from social media remarks by APC loyalists insinuating that Fintiri would soon be decamping to the APC.

Solomon Kumangar in a statement stressed that the governor is not contemplating leaving the PDP, but that he is comfortably leading the party in Adamawa State to achieve development milestones for the people.

According to the statement, “He remains focused on the mandate of providing good governance to all parts of the state.”

It was insinuated that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had gone to Abuja to lobby for membership of the APC, but the statement from Government House in Yola which said it was not in the government’s culture to join issues with the opposition “social media warriors”, added nevertheless that it found it necessary to set the record straight.

Reacting to emphasis on political affiliation, the statement said, “What is most important at this point is for Nigerians of all walks of life to join hands and surmount the challenges confronting the nation.”