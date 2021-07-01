By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Prince Nelson Enwerem, a former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija has said that housemates were threatened by his competitive nature while in the house.

The reality star popularly called Prince made the assertion on Wednesday during the reunion show. He said that side-talks about him made him uncomfortable in the house.

The model said he was only being competitive in the house.

Prince pointed fingers at Neo and Vee as housemates who he felt had a problem with his competitive nature and even saw him as a threat in the house.

He said that contrary to popular opinion, his reaction to when he failed a task was not a strategy but he just didn’t like to see himself fail.

“I felt offended that the housemates during competitions conspired against me sometimes.

“I feel they were threatened by me in the house.

“I don’t care right now if they still see me as a threat though,” Prince said.