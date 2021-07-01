Britney Spears loses bid to end dad’s conservatorship

American singer Britney Spears has lost her bid to throw out her father James as her conservator.

According to TMZ, Judge Brenda Penny denied Britney’s request, despite her explosive testimony in court.

Britney has been under her dad’s conservatorship since 2008.

A conservatorship is a legal concept in the United States that places someone under the legal protection of an appointed adult.

A guardian or a protector is appointed by a judge to manage different aspects of someone’s life, from their financial affairs to their daily life.

One is usually appointed a conservator if they are suffering from physical or mental issues or declining with age.

Britney’s request to strip her dad of the role was made in November by her lawyer Samuel Ingham.

Court documents filed by the lawyer claimed the 39-year-old singer was scared of her father and would refuse to perform again.

Judge Penny, who denied the request, did not rule out future petitions to suspend him from the conservatorship.

The judge also named financial company Bessemer Trust as co-conservator.

According to TMZ, documents filed in Los Angeles state: ‘The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.’

The denial was not in direct response to the star’s explosive testimony in court last week in which she made many shocking claims, including that she cannot get permission to remove her IUD so she can have children with boyfriend 27 year-old Sam Asghari.

An IUD is a method of birth control that is inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy. They are one form of long-acting reversible birth control.

The Stronger singer also claimed Sam, 27, is not allowed to drive her in his car and she is not allowed to see friends she met at an AA meeting locally.

Her dad James meanwhile has requested an investigation of his daughter’s allegations.

He said he was ‘greatly saddened’ by them and denied being the cause of the restrictions on her life.