Businessman Obum remanded in prison over alleged N1.8m Chinese visa scam

By Paul Iyoghojie

Operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos have arrested a business man and a suspected fake visa agent, Steve Obum, 40, and charged him before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining the sum of N1.8 million from Okuneye Gbenga under false pretence.

Police alleged that the accused collected the money from Gbenga with the pretext of procuring a Chinese visa for him, but the accused failed to procure the visa for the complainant and instead converted the money to his use and escaped.

Police further alleged that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, in charge of the State Criminal Investigation, SCID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, DCP Fayoade Adegoke directed his men led by Inspector Obushi Victor to fish out the accused following a petition by Gbenga and the police arrested the accused at a hideout in Lagos.

Obum was arraigned before the Yaba Magistrates’ Court on a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

Police Counsel, I.G Oriabure told the Court in charge No F/53/2021 that the accused approached the complainant in May, 2021 that he was a visa agent and that he collected the sum of N1.8 million from the complainant to process a Chinese visa for him but that instead, the accused converted the money to his personal use and escaped before he was arrested at a hideout in Lagos

Oriabure said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 314 (3) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and Chief Magistrate A.O Salawu granted him bail in the sum of N400, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Salawu adjourned the case till 2 August, 2021 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi correctional centre till he perfected the bail conditions.