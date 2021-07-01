The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has announced the appointment of Dr Chinyere Almona as its director General, effective from today.

This follows the retirement of Dr Muda Yusuf who had served the chamber for 24 years, with the last 13 years in the capacity of director general.

Mrs Toki Mabogunje, President, LCCI, on Thursday described the Yusuf as an astute economist.

She said that Yusuf rose to become the director general through hard work and unrivalled dedication to duty.

Mabogunje described him as a respected public commentator on macroeconomic issues, regulatory environment, economic reforms, policy and institutional reforms, trade policy issues and investment climate matters.

“He has led numerous policy reform and engagement sessions on the business environment, investment climate issues and the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“Indeed, Dr Muda Yusuf will surely be missed by staff, members of the chamber, partners, collaborators, the diplomatic community, and stakeholders in the media space for his sound economic and analytical prowess, which has contributed immensely to the effectiveness of public policy advocacy and the development of the Nigerian economy.

“We believe that, though he has retired from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he is definitely not tired of contributing his quota to the prosperity of Nigeria, as the economic powerhouse of the African continent.

“We shall continue to benefit from his expertise as he moves to the next stage of his endeavours,” she said.

The LCCI President said the new director general’s appointment was an added value to the well-established profile of the chamber.

She expressed hope that Almona’s appointment would further transform and reposition the chamber in this season of the new normal, and enable it to maintain its position as a leading voice of the organised private sector.

Almona brings in about 30 year-experience in diverse areas.

She had previously led the Africa Corporate Governance Programme of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which provided a wide range of corporate governance reforms across 13 African countries.