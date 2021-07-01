The leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye said the wife of Sunday Igboho has been abducted.

Akintoye said Igboho’s wife was whisked away by the gunmen who attacked his house in the early hours of Thursday.

He said this in a statement personally signed by him.

The statement was titled, ‘Yoruba Nation: Elements of the Nigerian Army, Accompanied by International Terrorists hired by the Nigerian State attacked Sunday Ighoho’s Residence – Akintoye.’

Akintoye alleged that “the assailants were all dressed in military uniform and spoke the French language fluently.”

He further said that “the gunmen killed seven occupants in the building and whisked Igboho’s wife and several others away.”

The incident happened 72 hours to the Yoruba Nation rally slated for Saturday in Lagos which will be led by Akintoye and Igboho.