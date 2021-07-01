A spokesman of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho claimed some gunmen raided the Ibadan home of the Yoruba Nation agitator early today.

Ighoho, planning a rally in Lagos on 3 July, was not at home.

The spokesman, Olayomi Koiki said the incident occurred around 1:00am.

Koiki said the attackers wore military uniforms.

According to him, Igboho’s vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, furniture and windows were damaged.

In the photos posted, one car bore bullet holes.

The police have not confirmed the attack.

Koiki made a similar claim on 26 April, which turned out to be false.