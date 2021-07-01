How Nnamdi Kanu was trailed two years by security agents before his arrest

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was trailed by Nigerian security agents for two years before his eventual arrest last Sunday.

Kanu has been on the wanted list of the Nigerian government for long over series of bombing and attack on government formations in the east traced to IPOB.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Thursday in Abuja that “It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader.”

He said Kanu lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designer clothes and shoes.

Mohammed added that he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.

The minister to commended the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, who collaborated to re-arrest the proscribed IPOB leader in one of the most classic operations of its type in the world.

“We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies. We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest,” he said.