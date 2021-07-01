By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The trial of embattled leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat would continue on Thursday at a Kaduna State High Court.

The couples are standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among others.

At the last hearing of their case, prosecuting counsel Dari Bayero rested his case by presenting his last witness, thereby bringing the total number of witnesses called by the prosecution to 15.

Two Army officers, a retired director of State Security Service(SSS), police officers and a medical doctor are some of those who testified against the IMN leader and his wife.

However, counsel to the IMN leader and his wife, Femi Falana had earlier filed a no-case submission and asked the court to dismiss the charges leveled against them.

Falana argued that there was no criminal case so far that had been established against the defendants by the Kaduna State government.

Bayero, however, prayed the court to overrule the no-case submission by the defence counsel and to go on and convict the defendants as provided in the law.

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana is to open his defence for the accused and present his own witness.