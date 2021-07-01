The Defence Headquarters said the troops of Operation AWATSE, have arrested a suspected member of Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Sango Otta area of Ogun.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on operations of the armed forces between June 18 and June 30, on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the arrest was made during standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the Majidun area, during the suspect called Mr Ibrahim Musa was apprehended.

According to him, an intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri.

Onyeuko also disclosed that the troops acting on intelligence, arrested one Oyeshola Saheed, for illegal oil bunkering activity at the Alimosho NNPC pipeline.

“However, he named one Mr Akanbi as the sponsor and financier of bunkering activities in the area.

“Both vehicles and equipment used for their operations were recovered and handed over to the appropriate agency for necessary action.’’ He said.

Defence spokesperson said that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, had engaged with retired military generals in the Southwest as part of his non-kinetic engagements.

He said the interaction was part of efforts aimed at tracing root causes of security challenges in the country and to tap from the wealth of experience and knowledge of the retired officers and other stakeholders.