By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Yoruba movie actress, Iyabo Ojo has finally thrown in the towel and apologised to the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

Her apology comes after she was suspended by the group previously.

TAMPAN suspended Iyabo Ojo for numerous reasons one of which was because of her principled position on Baba Ijesha’s case.

They also noted that the actress made derogatory statements against the Association and the industry as a whole.

Ultimately, TAMPAN accused the actress of conducting herself in an unprofessional manner.

However, Iyabo Ojo on Thursday took to her Instagram page apologising to the elders for upsetting them.

She wrote, “First and foremost I want to appreciate God almighty, all merciful, I love you Lord and I thank you for your constant protection, provision and guidance over me and my family. I’m forever grateful.

“I will also want to use this opportunity to say a very BIG thank you to all my darling fans and loved ones for your constant love and support. Honestly, I’m so overwhelmed and humbled, I will never take it for granted

“To an able and ever humble president of Tampan, thank you very much sir.

“Our big daddies @adebayo.salami @princejidekosoko @realyinkaquadri on behalf of @nkechiblessingsunday my darling aburo and my humble self, we apologise to you all.

“We are sorry for getting you upset, you’re our elders and leaders, we respect you, we’re humbled before you, we will forever appreciate you and honour you. It’s all Peace and Love.”

Alongside Iyabo Ojo, actress Nkechi Blessing was also suspended by the association. However, Blessing is yet to apologise to TAMPAN at the time of writing this report.