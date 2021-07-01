By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that a team of joint security operatives raided the home of Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho in Ibadan.

According to the spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, during a press briefing on Thursday evening, the raid was based on intelligence that Igboho was stockpiling arms to cause unrest.

He said when the security operatives approached the house, they were attacked by six Igboho’s boys who engaged them in a gun battle.

Two of Igboho’s men were killed while an operative sustained injuries, Afunanya said.

13 people were also arrested after a fierce gun battle while operatives recovered a cache of arms and also took the suspects to Abuja where they were paraded.

Afunanya said Igboho escaped during the gun battle, and now on the run but the law would catch up with him”.

Afunanya urged Igboho to turn himself in to the security agencies.