Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has cancelled the rally scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday.

The suspension came hours after his residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital was attacked by gunmen, dressed in military uniform.

No fewer than five persons were killed during the attack.

His wife was also kidnapped by the attackers.

Vehicles, furniture owned by the activist were damaged.

Igboho had initially said he would go ahead with the 3 July rally, despite the attack.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Igboho confirmed that his wife was kidnapped and two persons killed during the attack on his home.

Igboho said he was in his house around 1:30am and that he heard gunshots in front of his house and shout, saying that the people were saying they were DSS and soldiers, and asked him to come out.

He said he peeped through his window and that he saw the gunmen dressed in DSS and Nigerian army uniform, adding that he was surprised as he did not kill anybody.

Igboho stated that the attack came as a surprise to him because he is an activist for the safety of the people and that he is a violent-free man.

According to him, he is fighting for the people and that the proposed rally was supposed to be peaceful.

“I fight for my family (Yoruba) because Fulani bandits killed my family, rape them. Government refused to do the right thing for my family. That is why I am fighting for them, so I am surprised.

“They killed two people during the shooting, and they destroyed my property and my vehicles”.