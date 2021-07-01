Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, has said arresting IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will not stop the agitation for the disintegration of Nigeria.

Mbaka said handcuffing the self-acclaimed leader of the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will not stop the call for agitation.

Spoke during a sermon, Mbaka said even if the Nigerian Government handcuffs hundreds of secessionists, the agitation would continue due to hardship in the land.

The Federal Government on Tuesday disclosed that after over two years of man-hunt, it has re-arrested Nnamdi Kanu.

Confirmed the development, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Kanu was re-arrested by a combined team of Nigerian and foreign security agents in a coordinated interception.

Mbaka, who attributed the current agitation in Southeast (Biafra) and the Southwest (Oduduwa) to hardship ravaging the entire nation, alleged that the Southeast Governors influenced Kanu’s fall.

“Even if they put handcuffs on hundreds of Nigerians, agitation will not stop. Handcuffing them will even increase the agitation.

“You cannot tie people down when they can not afford what to eat. School fees in Enugu are at the highest level. And parents, after suffering to train their children, the children will still be at home.

“The agitation will not stop just because some people are handcuffed. So I asked our leaders to sit down and not sell their people.

“Don’t sell your sons because you are governors today. Don’t sell your sons and daughters because of political promises you may not know the outcome in the future,” he said.