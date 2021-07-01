Lionel Messi is now a free agent has his contract with Barcelona ended on June 31st.

As it stands now the Argentine is now eligible to sign with any other club if he chooses.

Although Barcelona were hopeful of signing Messi to a renewal before the June 30 deadline, the 34-year-old is now officially unattached.

When the club president Joan Laporta was asked about Messi’s future on Wednesday, he briefly said “don’t worry”.

For many, the response is not convincing enough and it could signal the end of Messi’s show at Nou Camp.

However, Goal.com provided some details on Messi’s contract issue.

The online news platform reported that the club and Messi continue to discuss economic and tax-related issues in relation to the contract, as well as the player’s image rights.

Goal added that in addition to any financial considerations, Messi is looking for assurances that the club will be able to build a competitive team around him in the near future.