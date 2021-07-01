Leading video entertainment provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced a special discount offer tagged, Biggie Goals, on its DStv and GOtv decoders, starting Thursday, 1 July 2021.

The discount sees the DStv HD decoder, dish kit and One Month Compact package subscription drop from N18,600 to N9,900, while GOtv decoder, GOtenna with One Month Max package subscription will go from N9,500 to N6,900.

Speaking on the offer, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, explained that the Biggie Goals offer is a way of widening access to quality entertainment programming at very affordable rates and a chance for their valued customers to experience a wider range of content on higher packages.

“There is a lot to look forward to in the coming months. The sixth edition of the highly anticipated show, Big Brother Naija, premiering in July and the New Football Season kicks off in mid-August. With this discount, we are welcoming new customers to get a DStv or GOtv decoder and broaden the access to quality entertainment for the whole family. As a business, we will continue to find ways to relieve our customers of some of the burden imposed by the economy,” said Mabutho.

DStv Compact package gives customers access to over 135 channels. The DStv Compact package is the home of the Premier League, WWE action, martial arts and other top sports, blockbuster movies and a wide selection of local and international entertainment, reality, news, kids, music and lifestyle channels.

While GOtv Max package provides customers with maximum entertainment on over 75 channels with local, international, sports and kiddies content. Some of the channels available include SuperSport La Liga, BET, M-Net Movies 4, Discovery ID, Starlife, and Cartoon Network.

Customers can also look forward to amazing content on the platform such as the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament, the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics, the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija season 6 show and the 2021/22 football season.

The discounted DStv and GOtv decoder offer will be available from Thursday, 1 July 2021 for a limited time only.