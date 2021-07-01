The Federal Government has praised the Embassy of China and StarTimes Nigeria for organizing a TV Quiz completion which it says has helped to engage Nigerian youth productively.

Dr. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture gave the commendation on Wednesday in Abuja during the Award Ceremony for the China-Africa TV Quiz Contest.

The China-Africa TV Quiz was organised by the Chinese Embassy, StarTimes Group, and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Six Nigerians won prizes in different categories of the contest.

“I congratulate the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and StarTimes Nigeria Limited on this spectacular collaboration that has birthed the China-Africa TV Quiz Contest and today’s Award Ceremony.

“This Award happening today is a clear example of such efforts aimed at engaging our teeming youths and keeping them away from criminal or other untoward tendencies.

“It has indeed blossomed into an enviable status in the highly competitive media world and digital economy.

“I wish to reiterate that competitions such as the China-Africa TV Quiz contest stimulate creative minds and have a positive multiplier effect on employment generation and poverty reduction as well as curbing youth restiveness and other social vices in the society,” Anyanwutaku said.

Mr Alex Jian, Chief Executive Officer, StarTimes Nigeria said that the competition was organized to further strengthen the China-Nigerian friendship with a focus on youth development.

Alex said that China and Africa had a great history of friendship and partnership.

According to him, the competition is of great significance as it could carry the friendship forward to a higher level.

“This is also the reason why StarTimes Group, together with NTA co-orgainsed this knowledge-based competition program, the Bond.

“It is not only an interesting knowledge competition that attracted viewers from over twenty African countries but also an informative documentary exhibition which tells the stories between Chinese and African people.

“By watching the programme and participating in the contest, one could learn a lot from about the history and current situation of China-African relationship, and peoples-to people exchanges,” Alex said.

Also speaking, Mr Li Xuda, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria said that the relationship between China and Nigeria would continue to thrive as long as both countries worked together.

“Over the past 50 years, both countries have recorded great achievements through exchanges and cooperations in all fields such as political, commercial, cultural, social, educational, etc.

“I have full confidence that as long as China and Nigeria unite and stand shoulder to shoulder to move forward, the boat of China- Nigeria friendship must brave winds and waves.

“And reach the shores of win-win cooperation finally”, Li said.

The China-Africa TV Quiz competition and award is part of the activities of the Chinese Embassy and its partners to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC). (NAN)