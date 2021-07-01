By Abankula

Active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria have dropped significantly to 1,254, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

According to its latest update, 75 cases were reported countrywide on Wednesday as against the 11 on Tuesday,

Although Lagos logged 47 of the new cases, NCDC said the figure was for two days, 29 and 30 June.

Lagos recorded 21 cases on 29 June and 26 on 30 June.

In the breakdown for the cases on Wednesday, Gombe was next to Lagos with 15.

The Federal Capital of Abuja logged 4 cases, along with Rivers.

Kaduna had three cases and Ekiti 2.

Confirmed cases in Nigeria now stand at 167,618, while 164,244 have been discharged.