Popular Nollywood actress, Shan George, is currently mourning her mother. The actress, via her verified Instagram account, announced that her mother died this morning.

Eulogising her mother, the actress described her mother as the strongest woman she knows.

She wrote, “I lost my precious mother this morning. She is the strongest woman I know. Rest in peace Aka Shine. May God keep your soul till we meet again.”

Her friends and fans have taken to the comment section of her Instagram post to sympathise with her.

Actress, Rita Edochie, wrote, “Chaaaaaiiiii she tried, and you, my good friend tried so much. For anyone that took care of the mother, a lot of blessing awaits the person. So, my good friend, get ready for a greater blessing for I am a witness the way you took care of your mother. May she rest on IJMN.” (sic)

Also, Omoni Oboli wrote, “Awwww you took the best care of her and may you always be rewarded. God rest her soul.” (sic)

Her friend and colleague, Uche Elendu, wrote, “Oh no… you did so much to keep her happy, May God rest her soul. Pls take heart maami.” (sic)