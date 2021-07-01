By Nimot Sulaimon

Ogun State House of Assembly has tasked the management of the State Technical and Vocational Education Board to partner coalition of technicians, artisans and craftsmen towards putting in place training and certification for youths to be self-reliant.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, gave the charge while receiving the members of the Coalition of Ogun State Technicians, Artisans and Craftsmen ( COSTAC) led by its Chairman, Mr Taiwo Lasisi, during a courtesy call on the Assembly.

Oluomo noted that training and certification of youths would create wealth and reduce the spate of unemployment in the State, promising the coalition of government’s support towards achieving its laudable initiatives.

He assured COSTAC of necessary legislative backing to achieve the desired result in assisting the youths in the State to compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

Earlier in his presentation, the Chairman of COSTAC, Mr Lasisi said the body which consisted of over 21 trade associations in the State, considered it worthy to support the government by moving from ordinary to certified professionals. They acknowledge the additional responsibilities of ensuring training and certification for the teeming youths to be self-dependent.

Commending Governor Abiodun and Speaker Oluomo for their commitment, the Chairman assured that the coalition had the required professionals and equipment to train the youth.

Thereafter, he solicited for the government’s support in all its vocational and technical policies as well as grants to achieve its mission.