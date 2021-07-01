By Nimot Sulaimon

Lawmakers in Ogun state House of Assembly have called on the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to appoint a new Commissioner for Environment.

Concerned lawmakers led by the speaker of the House Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, appealed while responding to the submission of a member representing Yewa North II and the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Wahab Haruna.

Haruna intimated the Assembly on the need to fill the vacuum created by the absence of a political head for the Ministry, which had been affecting some of its programmes, performances and output.

Oluomo acknowledged that the appointment of political office holders remained the prerogative of the State Governor.

However, he stated that the need to ensure the promotion of a safe and healthy environment made it imperative to swiftly consider the appointment of a new Commissioner to take charge of the Ministry.

Such appointment, the Speaker added would allow for more robust coordination and administration towards harnessing strategies in tackling environmental hazards including flash flood alerts.