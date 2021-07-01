By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performing artiste, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi has reacted to a revelation that his alleged sexual assault victim, Daffy Blanco made about him.

Blanco, a UK based singer in an Instagram post, revealed that she dreamt that Peruzzi died in her dream

She went further, to warn the singer to stay safe and be careful.

Her post is coming hours after the death of Davido’s close aide, Obama DMW.

She also recalled how she was good friends with Peruzzi and shared the same pain of losing their mothers before things went sour.

Daffy, however, said she has forgiven the singer because life is too short to hold grudges.

Her post read: “I want to use this hour, this minute and this second to get this off my chest.

“I just realized how we take 24hrs for granted! A few days ago I came across some pictures and videos of me and Peruzzi. I watched them and laughed so much.

“Apart from everything that happened we were once cool, we spoke the same language and shared the same pain of losing our mothers.

“A day before yesterday I had a bad dream that he was dead. In that very dream I was crying and so emotional I kept saying no no it’s not possible, Not My Huncho! When I woke up I thanked God that it was just a dream.”

“Please take care of yourself please be safe! Life is too short for me to hold grudges. Love wins.”

Peruzzi responding on his Instagram story rebuked every bad dream about him.

He wrote: “No weapon fashioned against me shall prosper and that’s on default.”

Last year, Blanco had accused DMW act Peruzzi of allegedly trying to rape her after she paid him the sum of fifteen million naira to write songs for her and also making an upfront payment of N10m.

This is coming weeks after the DMW act was dragged by his former record label boss Anyaene Patrick who alleged that Peruzzi joined DMW while he was still signed to his label.

Daffy Blanco who took to his Instagram page to make the shocking accusation said she hired Peruzzi to write songs for her after her friend who is a Bank CEO in Victoria Island spoke highly of him.

The singer who described their meeting as a nightmare that caused her emotional trauma also said she sustained a scar on her thigh as a result of the alleged near-rape incident.