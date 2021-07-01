By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford, has welcomed fellow English international Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

This follows confirmation by Manchester United on Thursday that an agreement in principle has been reached with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

United in a statement on their website said the signing is, subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon’s involvement in the UEFA European Championship.

Rashford, while reacting to the report tweeted, “Family @Sanchooo10, welcome brother.”

Rashford and Sancho are both international teammates with the England national team.

Both players are currently at the ongoing Euro 2020 with the Three Lions.

The 22-year-old is expected to wear Man United’s famous No.7 shirt next season after the deal is completed.