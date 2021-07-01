By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian superstar and Jonzing World/Mavin Records act Divine Ikubor also known as Rema has revealed the title of his debut album.

According to the Afrorave singer, the title of the album will be “Rave and Roses”.

Rema announced the titled via his Twitter and on InstaStory

He wrote: “Album – Rave & Roses”.

Album – Rave & Roses. — REMA (@heisrema) July 1, 2021

Shortly after announcing the title of his debut album, Rema also revealed he has amassed 200 million streams on his Spotify page void of an album while noting that he will be treating himself to some goodies.

The “Bounce” singer wrote: “Just did 200 Million streams on @Spotify without an Album, I’m spoiling myself today cause I deserve it.”

Just did 200 Million streams on @Spotify without an Album, I’m spoiling myself today cause I deserve it. pic.twitter.com/dE6WvA4Ap2 — REMA (@heisrema) July 1, 2021