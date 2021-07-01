By Abankula

Juventus have debunked reports that Cristiano Ronaldo is up for sale this summer for $34.5m.

Italian paper Gazzetta had reported that Juventus are prepared to take a big cut in parting with their prized asset.

But the club’s director of football Federico Cherubini said the story is not true.

He said Ronaldo is still central in Juventus plan for 2021-22.

“The current signals are not going in the direction of a transfer, for us he is central to our project”, Cherubini told Gazzetta.

“Last season he took the field 44 times scoring 36 goals.

“The numbers do not always tell the truth but we are delighted that Ronaldo he will join the team on July 14th after the rest period “.

There are speculations that PSG and Ronaldo’s old club, Manchester United are jostling to sign the 36 year-old player.

Gazzetta before the correction said Juve chiefs have discussed a potential transfer for Ronaldo with his agent Jorge Mendes.