By Paul Iyoghojie

The Police at the Anthony Division, Lagos have arrested a security man, Wilfred Sugh, 25, and arraigned him before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into his employer’s apartment to steal his properties valued N2.5 million and escaped to sell them at Shagamu, Ogun State.

According to the police, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Anthony Division, CSP Paricia Amadin directed her crack team led Leonard Abe to fish out the suspect any where he could be found following a complaint by the complainant, Taiwo Odutayo.

The Police team after days of intelligence gathering tracked the suspect to Shagamu, arrested him and brought him back to Lagos.

The accused from Tiv, Katsina Ala area of Benue State was charged before the Yaba Magistrates’ Court on a two-court charge of breaking, entry and stealing.

Police Counsel, I.G Oriabure told the Court in charge No F/52/2021 that the security man committed the offence on the 8 April, 2021, at Millennium Estate, Gbagada area of Lagos where the accused resides with the complainant.

Oriabure informed the Court that the complainant left the accused, his security man at home for work, and that before he returned, the accused broke and entered into the complainant’s apartment to steal his properties valued N2.5m and escaped to Shagamu in Ogun State to sell the stolen properties.

He said the accused stole macbook maxair 2015 laptop, macbook pro 2013 laptop, macbook pro 2020, iphone 11 promax and iphone 7 all valued N2,500.000.

Oriabure said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 307 (a) and 287 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused pleaded guilty to Count one of the charge and pleaded not guilty to count two and Chief Magistrate, A.O Salawu granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Salawu adjourned the case till 2 August, 2021, for facts and sentence and ordered than the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till the adjourned date.