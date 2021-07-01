Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has told Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to “shut up.”

Dare made this known on Wednesday while reacting to Gernot Rohr’s refusal to coach home-based players.

Rohr had delegated the handling of the Super Eagles, made up of home-based players, to Austin Eguavoen, Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, for this weekend’s friendly against Mexico.

The German insisted that he was hired to coach the ‘A Team’ only.

Dare, while on a visit to the players on Tuesday, ahead of their departure to the US on Wednesday, called on Rohr to take his job more seriously.

“His attitude towards home-based players is unacceptable, it is negative to our football development in this country. I call on the NFF to call him to order. I call on the NFF to hold him by the content of the letter of his contract, but beyond that, he needs to shut up and do the work for which he was hired to do. He talks too much,” Dare said.