By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Three ‘Yahoo Boys’, Micheal Moyosore Boluwatife, Olasunmade Alex Omotayo and Aborisade Abayomi Emmanuel have been sentenced to jail for fraudulent impersonation.

This was contained in a release on Thursday by the spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Wilson Uwujaren.

The statement reads: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, secured the conviction of Micheal Moyosore Boluwatife, Olasunmade Alex Omotayo and Aborisade Abayomi Emmanuel for fraudulent impersonation, the statement reads.

“The trio were prosecuted on separate one-count amended charge of fraudulent impersonation, contrary to Section 22 (2) and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b)(iv) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.

“Emmanuel and Omotayo were prosecuted before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court Abeokuta, while Boluwatife was prosecuted before Justice Uche Adomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan.

“Boluwatife was jailed five months, while Emmanuel and Omotayo were sentenced to one and two months imprisonment, respectively.

“In addition to the prison terms, the convicts were ordered to pay restitution to their victims.

“While Boluwatife was ordered to restitute his victim the sum of One Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars (USD $1,500) and N336,043.30 (Three Hundred and Thirty-Six Thousand, Forty-Three Naira, Thirty kobo), Omotayo was ordered to restitute his victim, Dale Mart, the sum of Nine Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars (USD$950).

“Emmanuel was similarly ordered to pay Five Hundred United States Dollars ($500) to his victim through the Federal Government.

“All items recovered from them were equally ordered forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”