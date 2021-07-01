By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has cautioned the Federal Government to align with the rule of law as they prosecute secessionist agitator, Nnamdi Kanu.

Wike stated that the prosecution of the leader of the proscribed Independent People Of Biafra group (IPOB) should be done to allay fears of easterners such that they don’t see his prosecution as a target on the region.

The Rivers governor said this on Thursday when he appeared on Arise TV Morning Show.

Wike said the government must also ensure that all other terrorist elements in the country who have worsened the security situation in Nigeria are also prosecuted.

He demanded that the federal government ensures bandits, Miyetti Allah and all other criminal elements causing similar security threats should be brought to book.

“It does not matter the difference my state had with Nnamdi Kanu, what we believe is that the rule of law be followed, due process must be followed for his prosecution.

“Also, to allay the fears of Nigerians we are not prosecuting because he is a particular section. There are bandits, you must also make provision to say all these people who have been causing security crisis in Nigeria are also prosecuted.

“Let us not make a hullabaloo about the prosecution of Kanu. I don’t believe in his principles, I have come out and I have said it, you cannot annex my state to be your own but that does not mean that you will not allow the law to take its course.

“The same way you have arrested Nnamdi Kanu should also be the same way all others you have known should face the wrath of the law. You cannot discriminate.

“You can’t say because Nnamdi Kanu is from a particular area, you cannot do this, the same principle must be applied to the bandits, Miyeti Allah and all of them.”