Akintoye dares police: No going back on Lagos rally

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Emeritus Prof. Banji Akintoye on Friday said there is no going back on the planned Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on Saturday.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu had on Thursday warned secessionists to stay away from Lagos as no protest would be allowed in the state.

But the IOO said the rally would go on as planned and that it would be peaceful.

The group claimed to have written to Odumosu and copied Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure that hoodlums did not hijack the protest.

A statement issued by its General Secretary, George Akinola and its legal adviser, Olasupo Ojo urged the police to make sure the protest was not hijacked.

“Our rally scheduled to hold on Saturday will still hold without any fear or intimidation and we promise to be peaceful like we have always been.

“We have been peaceful, orderly and lawful at everywhere we have visited, therefore, we call on the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums.

“We are happy that the Police already know that hoodlums are likely to hijack the rally. Now, we call on the police to ensure such does not happen like it didn’t happen in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun States respectively where we’ve held our rallies,” the statement said.

According to IOO, It is the duty of the Police to safeguard “our peaceful demonstration and protect us. On our own part, we promise to cooperate with the police towards ensuring that the rally is peaceful and orderly.”