By Nimot Sulaimon

Chief Toyin Amuzu has sent a warning to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be careful of mediocre politicians who wants to drag the commission into the mud because of their interest.

Amuzu who is a member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) however urged Patriotic Nigerians, especially those who wish to see a better Country in their lifetime to come out in mass and register fully in the INEC ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR which has just commenced Nationwide, to change bad governance and mal-administration in the Country.

Amuzu gave this advice in Abeokuta while observing that Nigerians are fond of complaining without taking adequate actions to correct the ills of society.

Noting that this is an all-important civic responsibility that every Nigerian who is 18 years and above must perform, to ensure political correctness that can enhance change, for a better society.

He said, Nigerians must stop leaving politics and governance in the hands of mediocre, who have little or no value Chief Toyin Amuzu said, “We all must take special interests in democratic processes to elect credible people who will govern well and be responsible to us as citizens and the Nation at large.

Meanwhile, he advised youths to get involved actively in the Political process and stop being only online critics, saying ‘the affairs of our Nation must be a priority to all and sundry.

According to him, “INEC has commenced the CVR ahead of the 2023 General Elections, from 28 June for Nigerians who clocked 18 years after the last exercise conducted in 2018 and those who never registered but are above the constitutionally allowed age grade. This means that as long as one is 18 years old or more and has not registered before, he/she is eligible for this CVR”.

In fact, INEC said it has launched a dedicated portal for online registration, which will enable Nigerians to commence the registration process online by filling the forms.

“They make an appointment on the web portal for a date and time to visit an INEC State or Local Government Area (LGA) office to give their fingerprints and complete the registration, unlike the previous years where prospective voters can only queue in various centres to register and obtain their voter’s cards.

“This is a great opportunity for every individual to register and get the voters card, to be able to perform their civic responsibility in the 2023 General elections.