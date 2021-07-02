Agency Reports

Top-ranked Belgium will take on fellow in-form side Italy later on Friday as the first Euro 2020 quarter-finals take place.

Both teams with 100 per cent records so far at the tournament will meet in Munich at 8pm.

Belgium have major injury doubts surrounding creative midfielders Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

The first quarter-final in St Petersburg at 5pm Nigerian time pits Switzerland, the conquerors of world champions France, against free-scoring Spain.

The Spanish team started the tournament slowly with two draws.

They then went on to thump Slovakia 5-0 and Croatia 5-3 after extra-time in the last 16.