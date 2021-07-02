Agency Report

Department of State Services (DSS) has asked Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Sunday Igboho to surrender to the nearest security agency.

The Public Relations Officer of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, gave the advice at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said 13 people were arrested in a raid on the Ibadan home of the activist early on Thursday.

“Consequently, ADEYEMO/IGBOHO is advised to turn himself in to the nearest security agency.

“Those cheering and eulogising him may appeal to or advise him to do the needful. He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities.

“He or anyone can never be above the law”, Afunanya said.

He said those arrested will be charged accordingly.

He said the operation was based on intelligence report that Igboho had stockpiled arms in his residence.

According to him, on approaching the residence, the DSS team came under heavy gun attack by nine men, suspected to be Igboho’s guards.

He said six of the men were armed with AK-47 and the three others with Pump-Action rifles.

“In the course of the exchange, two of Igboho’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested.

“Only one DSS operative, who was shot by the assailants on his right hand, sustained injury. He has, however, received medical attention and is very stable,’ he said.

Afunanya said seven AK-47 assault rifles, three pump action guns, 30 fully charged AK-47 magazines, 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and five cutlasses were recovered from Igboho’s residence.

Other items recovered were one jack knife, one pen knife, two pistol holsters, one binoculars, a wallet containing five dollars in one dollar denomination, local and international driver’s licences in Igboho’s name.

Afunanya said ATM cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name, two whistles, 50 cartridges, 18 walkie-talkies, three charm jackets/traditional body armour, two laptops and his travel passports were also recovered.

He said the media briefing was to inform Nigerians and the world that Igboho and his group, in the guise of campaigning for self determination, had become well armed and determined to undermine public order.

The DSS spokesman said the arrests and seizures were a confirmation of a grand plan by Igboho and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State