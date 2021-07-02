By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to leave self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho alone in order to avoid a civil war.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to attack on Igboho‘s house in Ibadan by the Department of State Services, DSS, on Thursday.

He Igboho is the living manifestation of Oduduwa himself and that he speaks the mind of over 70 million Yoruba people throughout the world.

According to him, whoever is trying to kill him is making a big mistake and is pulling the tail of a wild lion and poking the eye of a sleeping giant.

“For the sake of Nigerian peace and unity and in the name of God, I call on the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari himself to leave Sunday and his group alone and to tread the path of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and understanding.

“That is the only way to avoid a major conflict which may eventually degenerate into a civil war. Sunday comes in peace and the entire leadership of the South West can guarantee this.

“It serves only the purpose of the jingoists and the war mongers on both sides of the divide to kill or arrest him. If he is wanted by the security agents all they need to do is to invite him.

“They do not need to raid his home in the middle of the night, kill his people, steal his things, terrorise his supporters and attempt to kill him,” he said.

Fani-Kayode added that “they do not need to invoke the wrath of the Yoruba nation and attempt to manage the consequences of such a reckless and unpredictable course.

“Whether we are separatists or integrationists, Nigeria is dear to us all. Let her not be turned into a theater of war by manipulative foreign forces and diabolical interest groups that seek to utterly destroy and decimate each and every one of us regardless of tribe or faith. May God guide us and may He preserve the peace of our nation.”