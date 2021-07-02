Fashola inaugurates Estate Surveyors Board

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has inaugurated Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board (ESVARBON) charging it on professionalism as enshrined in the law setting it up.

Fashola said at the ceremony in Abuja on Friday that the inauguration of ESVARBON would help to contribute to the process of nation-building, thereby improving the conditions of citizens.

According to him, this formal inauguration has very far-reaching consequences in the evaluation as it has public development components, ‘hence the need to be critical in what you and your members do’.

Responding, the Chairman of the board, Mr Gersh Henshaw, pledged to ensure strict sanctions to run the institution.

Henshaw said that the institution had just inducted 213 members as registered Estate Surveyors and Valuers, increasing the number of practising personnel to 5,248.

He also expressed satisfaction as the number of tertiary institutions offering courses in estate surveying and valuation had increased, given the credence to its oversight on professional accreditation.

“Whatever we are going to do as a body, we will ensure we take into consideration, the lives of the people.

“We promise to strive to live up to the expectations set before us by the minister and even surpass it.

“We know that any law without sanction is no law, so we will ensure strict sanctions to run this institution,” he said.

Henshaw, therefore, solicited the support of the minister in completing the institute’s permanent office to allow them to run with its vision.

NAN