Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage on Friday denied his country’s involvement in the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

He was the second official after the Kenya interior ministry to post a denial.

Machage, reading from a prepared text said his country “does not want to be dragged into Nigeria’s internal affairs.”

A brother of Nnamdi Kanu had pinpointed Kenya as the country where the IPOB leader was intercepted.

The Star newspaper in Kenya had also reported that Kanu was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta Airport, from where he was handed over to Nigeria’s security agencies.

Up till now, the Nigerian government has not categorically stated where Kanu was picked up, as it may expose government to charges of abduction on a foreign soil.

Machage vehemently denied the claim, dismissing it as fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people.

He said his country enjoys good diplomatic relations with Nigeria and want to sustain that.

He thus appealed to Nigerians to leave his country out of an issue that bothers on Nigeria’s internal affairs.

“I want to address this allegation by denying that Kenya was involved in the alleged arrest in extradition to Nigeria of Mr. Kanu.

“To us therefore, these allegations are fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people.

“I want to challenge anyone with facts relating to this alleged arrest in Kenya to present those facts. This includes when, where, how and who was particularly involved in the alleged arrest.

“We are also disturbed, dismayed and astonished by the unfortunate statement on the alleged arrest in Kenya which was carried in the dailies.

“The government of Kenya is particularly appalled by the spurious, derogatory and libelous mention of the name of our dear President on this matter.

“I, as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, wish to categorically emphasize that our two countries Kenya and Nigeria have and continues to enjoy cordial diplomatic relations with both the Federal Government of Nigeria and its great accommodating and amiable citizens.

“Kenya is committed to sustain this historical bond of friendship between our two governments and the peoples of our two countries. We wish to further cement our diplomatic relations with a view to ensure mutually beneficial relations between our two countries.

“In conclusion, on the case of the alleged arrest in Kenya of Mr. Kanu, I wish to categorically state that we are not happy at this ridiculous attempt of dragging the name of Kenya and HE. President Uhuru Kenyatta on this matter of arrest and extradition of self-claimed IPOB leader.”