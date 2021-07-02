Lagos hails House of Assembly for backing establishment of two new universities

Lagos State Government has hailed the leadership and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for giving legislative backing to the proposed establishment of two new Universities of Education and Science and Technology by the State Government.

The State Government also attributed the success it has achieved so far in the implementation of its Education and Technology Pillar of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda to understanding, cordial working relationship and genuine commitment to good governance demonstrated by the RT. Hon. Mudsshiru Ajayi Obasa led House of Assembly in the State.

Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab gave the commendations on Friday, while updating newsmen on the status of the proposed two State Universities.

Wahab noted that their establishment may be faster and earlier than expected, giving the urgent attention and serious legislative backing giving to the matter on the floor of the House by the Lawmakers.

The Special Adviser who eulogized the House for supporting good governance in the State through quality legislations, affirming that the House on Thursday, debated two bills proposing the establishment of two tertiary institutions – a University of Education and a University of Science and Technology – in the state, expressing happiness that the bills had scaled second reading on the floor of the State House of Assembly.

“I must express our appreciations to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, our own Rt. Hon. Mudsshiru Ajayi Obasa and members of the State House of Assembly for the success we have achieved in education and other critical sectors, their support at all times and quality legislations have made possible good governance we are enjoying in the State today.

“We are particularly happy that the lawmakers have thrown their support behind the establishment of the Universities of Education and Science and Technology in demonstration of the State government’s commitment to the growth of Education and Technology in the State, I am confident, history of good governance will be so kind to the Speaker and members of this great Assembly, whenever we are reflecting on activities that led to new Lagos of our collective dream,” Wahab stated.

According to him, the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin and Sir Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe upon approval, would be upgraded to Lagos State University of Education, while the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu be upgraded to Lagos State University of Science and Technology with a particular interest in vocational and entrepreneurship skills development for job security.

He noted that it is evident that the Lagos State University, LASU, alone could no longer cope with the admission needs of the larger students population of the State, hence, the need for the establishment of more Universities.

The Special Adviser added that the two Universities, when commenced, would help to add value to science, technology, vocational and entrepreneurship skills development needed for rapid socio -economic growth of the State and the nation at large.

According to him, the bills, which scaled second reading on the floor of the House as at Thursday, and presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, have been committed to the House Committee on Education (Tertiary) which is expected to report back in two weeks.