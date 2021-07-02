Here is the face of Sabo Suleiman, the man who hid $184,800 dollars and 1.7 million Saudi Riyals in diapers, but who proved not be a genius in money smuggling.

Suleiman was arrested on 17 June in a joint operation by the EFCC, Department of state Services, DSS and the Nigeria Customs Service at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Area Comptroller in charge of Kano/Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Customs, Suleiman Pai Umar has now handed Suleiman to the Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Suleiman was nabbed when he came to claim an unaccompanied luggage which arrived aboard an Ethiopian Air flight ET911 from Saudi Arabia through Addis Ababa.

Upon arrest, it was discovered that $184,800 and SAR 1, 723,310 were concealed in a diaper pack.

The monies were discovered at the screening point when the suspect, Suleiman came to claim the luggage.

The suspect was subsequently transported to the office of the Nigeria Custom Service, for proper processing.

During the handing over , the Zonal Head of the Commission who was represented by his deputy, Michael Nzekwe commended the collaboration between the Commission and NCS.

According to Nzekwe, “it is only through synergy and cooperation with other agencies that successes like this can be achieved.

“Inter-agency collaboration is very key, we should be able to come together towards achieving our common goal. There is no reason for rivalry, this is how it should be.”

Nzekwe also assured the Nigeria Customs the Commission will carry them along with progress of the investigation.