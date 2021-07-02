By Abankula

Former Nigeria captain, John Obi Mikel has joined Al Kuwait SC, the Kuwaiti Premier League side on a year’s deal.

The announcement was made by the club on Thursday, after Mikel and Stoke City cancelled their contract by mutual consent.

Mikel’s new club finished third in the division last season behind Al-Qadsia and champions Al-Arabi.

The Nigerian spent 11 years and made 372 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea.

After Chelsea he played for Trabzonspor and Middlesbrough, before heading to China to spend two years with Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super League.

Mikel returned to UK in August 2020 to play Stoke City.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill told the club’s official website: ‘Although John triggered the second year of his contract, we always had an agreement in place whereby we would let him leave if a significant overseas opportunity came along.

‘John is a fantastic professional and was a huge presence for us last season both on and off the field, particularly with the young players in our first-team squad.

‘I really enjoyed working with him and would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.’

The former Nigeria international only joined O’Neill’s team in August last year and made 41 appearances for them across all competitions as they finished 14th in the Championship table.

But Obi Mikel is now set to go on another footballing adventure in Asia, having also previously spent two years with Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super League.