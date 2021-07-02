My brand not only about skin whitening but skincare, beauty – Okiemute Pela

There are many myths associated with skincare. One of the loudest is the notion that skincare is all about skin whitening.

According to a foremost Nigerian aesthetician and cosmetologist and also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pels International, Okiemute Pela, nothing can be farther from the truth than an idea as myopic as that.

“It is clearly a myth, a misplaced notion that skincare is all about skin whitening. My brand has been associated with that notion and nothing can be farther away from the truth. Pels International is an overall skincare and beauty brand. We offer top notch skincare and spa services, beauty and skincare consultation, we also have some doctors/chemist & dietitians that we work with for some delicate issues, because health and nutrition also plays a role in having a clear skin, we offer custom and personalized skincare products to target some individuals specific skin problems,” he said.

Continuing he added, “Skincare is a very broad practice, we have the product formulators, medical aestheticians, dermatologists etc. Skincare is the art of taking proper care of your skin, paying attention and making sure to have a clean, clear, youthful and elastic skin that glows. And it’s highly advisable to deal with an experienced specialist as your skin is your largest organ. Consultation with your aesthetician is also required to get the most appropriate result.”

According to Wikipedia, in a number of African countries, between 25 and 80% of women regularly use skin whitening products. In Asia, this number is around 40%. In India, specifically, over half of skin care products are sold to whiten skin.

Efforts to lighten the skin date back to at least the 1500s in Asia. While a number of agents—such as kojic acid and alpha hydroxy acid are allowed in cosmetics in Europe, a number of others such as hydroquinone and tretinoin are not. While some countries do not allow mercury compounds in cosmetics, others still do, and they can be purchased online.

While not castigating skin whitening, Okiemute Pela advises people to keep away from chemical based products, mostly those that contain steroids.

“When bad products loaded with steroids are used for long term there can be problems to the skin in later life. As this can lead to some negative side effects such as skin thinning, slackening, stretchmarks, varicose veins etc. Using appropriate skin products and sunscreen is highly recommended to avoid such hazards in the future.

@Organic products should be referred to as about 90- 100% plant based products, free from parabens, or artificial/chemical components. There are lots of cosmetic claims with the term “ORGANIC” most are untrue as not all products meet this standard,” he explained on the question of the right skincare products to use.

Okiemute Pela, was born in Rivers State, Port Harcourt. He attended Bereton Nursery and Primary School Port Harcourt then proceeded into Federal Government College, also in Port Harcourt. He studied International Business and graduated from Bells University of Technology Ota Ogun State, Nigeria.

He is from Delta State, Nigeria, and he is a famous aesthetician and cosmetologist well known all over Nigeria.

He has also gone through various researches both home and abroad to further his researches and educate himself more as well as discover new beauty secrets. He has attended various beauty fairs and conferences across the globe to enhance his knowledge and creativity.

Pels International operates a head office in Lagos and a branch in Abuja but the brand is known globally through its online presence via their website www.pelsinternational.net.

The company, as a premium skincare brand in Nigeria, has been featured severally on different media platforms including TV, online, newspapers and magazine.

Pels International offers top notch skincare and spa services, beauty and skincare consultation. According to the CEO, they also have some doctors/chemists & dietitians that they work with for some delicate issues.