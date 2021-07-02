By Abankula

A Nigerian KeneChukwu Okeke has taken the unprecedented move to shut down the operations of CNN Africa in Nigeria.

Okeke has dragged CNN Africa to the Federal High Court in Lagos and hearing in the winding up and forfeiture proceedings has been fixed for 27 September 2021.

CNN staff Stephanie Busari, Nima Elbagir, Muhammad Darwish are joined in the suit.

Justice T. G Ringim, adjourned the case to hear an application filed by Okeke for the final forfeiture of the assets belonging to CNN Africa in Nigeria.

In the originating summons marked FHC/L/CS/1839/2020, KeneChukwu Okeke, Claimant/Applicant averred that CNN Africa and Stephanie Busari egregiously breached the clear and unambiguous requirements of Sections 78, 79, 80 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

The litigant also claimed that the Atlanta based global TV network breached Section 2 (2) & 9 (1) of the National Broadcasting Commission Act, 1992 (as amended) to establish a “multi-platform office bureau” for the production and transmission of sound or vision including featured contents through cable and satellite broadcasts in Nigeria.

Unregistered companies are subject to winding up procedures, whether solvent or insolvent, as are registered companies and organisations.

For unregistered companies, the courts may declare that it is fair and equitable for the company to be wound up.

The matter was first before Justice (Prof.) Chuka Obiozor.

After he was redeployed, the case was re-assigned to Justice T. G. Ringim.

It was not the first time Okeke would do the unusual.

Last year, he also sued EndSARS protesters, asking the court to declare their protests unlawful and probe the masterminds.

The suit led to a ruling by Abuja magistrate, Omolola Akindele, who ordered Bala Ciroma, the commissioner of police in the federal capital territory (FCT), to investigate 50 alleged promoters of the #EndSARS protests.

The magistrate gave the police two weeks to investigate the matter and give a report for “proper adjudication”.

“I am directed by the Presiding Chief Magistrate II, his worship, Hon. Omolola Tolulope Akindele, sitting at Chief Magistrate Court 2, Wuse Zone 6, FCT Abuja, to write to your office to investigate the above-mentioned case and report back within two weeks for proper adjudication of the case,” read the letter, written by the court registrar.

Some of the persons listed as defendants were Sam Adeyemi, senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre; Aisha Yesufu; Kanu Nwankwo; Joe Abah; Kiki Mordi; Feyikemi Abudu and Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy).

Others include David Adeleke (Davido); Folarin Falana (Falz); Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni) Maryam Apaokagi; Peter and Paul Okoye; Innocent Idibia; Bankole Wellington, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh; Ayo Balogun (Wizkid), Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju.